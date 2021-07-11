Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $183.01 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

