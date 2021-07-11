SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $88.27 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.