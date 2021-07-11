Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,797,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,659,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.