Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 20,133 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at $29,902,571.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46.
- On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52.
NYSE SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.41.
Several brokerages have commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
