Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 20,133 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares in the company, valued at $29,902,571.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52.

NYSE SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

