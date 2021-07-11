Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.11.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $241.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.33. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

