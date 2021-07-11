SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Lowered by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,174 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after acquiring an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.55 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

