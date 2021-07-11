SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,018,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,560 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,555,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 650,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

