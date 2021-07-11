STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

