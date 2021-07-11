Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $991,800.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STMP opened at $324.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.69. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

