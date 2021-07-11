State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

STFC opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.