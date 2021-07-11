Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stelco stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510. Stelco has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

