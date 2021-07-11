Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

NYSE SCL opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stepan has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

