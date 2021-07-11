Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 226 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML stock opened at $691.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.98. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

