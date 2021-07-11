Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 20.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Albemarle by 33.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 280,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $2,512,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.42. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

