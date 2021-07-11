Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

