Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 21,805 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 138,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.