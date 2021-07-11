STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STE opened at $211.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.61. STERIS has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

