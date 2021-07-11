SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $479.50

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 475.20 ($6.21), with a volume of 21326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £628.57 million and a P/E ratio of 37.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

