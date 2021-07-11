Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 72,019 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,019 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $23,028,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

