Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

Sabre stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $1,556,917. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

