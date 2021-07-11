Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $675.17 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $465.16 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $613.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.