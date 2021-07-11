Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $64.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $53.96 on Friday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -29.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.