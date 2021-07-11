STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,372 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

