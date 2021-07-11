Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

STOK stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.30. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

