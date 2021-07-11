Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.28 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $87.28 million and $9.80 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00898958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005426 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,339 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

