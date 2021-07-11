Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,422 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

