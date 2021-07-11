Summit Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 74,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. 6,419,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

