SureRemit Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.84 million and $20,156.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00114576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00161834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.91 or 1.00080607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.47 or 0.00946759 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

