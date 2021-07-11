Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Surgery Partners reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

