suterusu (SUTER) Reaches One Day Volume of $135,633.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $135,633.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00878808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044732 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

