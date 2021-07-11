SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 59,881 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $575.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $202.39 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

