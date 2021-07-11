Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $136.00 million. Switch posted sales of $126.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $578.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $625.55 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $686.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,540,473 shares of company stock worth $30,874,325. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Switch by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Switch by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH remained flat at $$21.12 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

