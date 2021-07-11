Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.74. 1,519,254 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.