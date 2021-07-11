Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 2.2%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $96.39 and last traded at $96.40. 2,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

