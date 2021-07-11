Tapmydata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $302,486.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $882,165.48 and $302,486.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00379668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01608695 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,043,421 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.