TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 237.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $980,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 159,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

FBC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

