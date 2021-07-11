TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,090 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ADT by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADT by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,034 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADT by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

