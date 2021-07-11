TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.