TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 151.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 646,302 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.