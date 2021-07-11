TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,600 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of FibroGen worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

