TD Securities Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$48.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$19.24 and a 52 week high of C$38.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700003 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.