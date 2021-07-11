Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

