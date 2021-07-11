Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($2.97). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 1,085,284 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £302.38 million and a P/E ratio of 68.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

