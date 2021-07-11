Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright Sells 45,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,401,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $31.11 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10.

Get Telos alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth about $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Telos by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 440,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.