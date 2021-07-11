TENT Price Hits $0.0480 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $122,628.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00323129 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00130291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00176541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002218 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,908,220 coins and its circulating supply is 36,831,128 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

