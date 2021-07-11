TENT (TENT) Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. TENT has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $202,045.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00322352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00131589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00178279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002232 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,884,140 coins and its circulating supply is 36,807,048 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

