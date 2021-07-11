Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Up to $44.45

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.45, but opened at $46.01. Terex shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 1,239 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

