Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ontrak by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

