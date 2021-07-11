Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 43.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.5% during the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $69,658,602. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $656.95. 18,140,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,293,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

