Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has $77.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.79.

TCBI stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 264.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

